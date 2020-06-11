Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2020) - Deer Horn Capital (CSE: DHC) (OTCBB: GODYF) announced that its Indigenous partner Cheona Health is preparing to import COVID-19 test kits and other related equipment to Canada to help Indigenous peoples and all Canadians manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under Provincial and Federal laws, management of Cheona Health has registered officially to present procurement proposals to government bodies, and is launching discussions with the Province of British Columbia to supply accurate, reliable and affordable COVID-19 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test kits, for which Cheona Health has exclusive access to more than 1 million kits, ready for shipment, through an approved South Korean supplier. The kits are Canada Health approved and also cleared to market under the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization.

Cheona Health, in which Deer Horn holds a 49% interest, was formed to help Canada and Indigenous communities achieve better health and well-being. Cheona's current focus, and urgent mission, is to work with NGOs and responsible suppliers to reduce the spread of COVID-19, while facilitating convenient and effective testing and protection for the disease.

Cheona Health is led by Indigenous Elder Allen Edzerza, whose passion for improving Indigenous peoples' lives, communities and environmental health is well known amongst government and Indigenous peoples. Mr. Edzerza, who is currently leading mining reform discussions with the Government of British Columbia on behalf of the First Nations Energy and Mining Council, is a prominent Indigenous leader and spokesperson in Canada. For more than 25 years, he has also served as Lead Negotiator for the Tahltan Central Council, Chief Negotiator for the Kaska Nations and held several senior positions within the Government of Canada. Mr Edzerza has served as a Premier's Special Advisor on Indigenous issues, assisting the Province foster a better working relationship with Indigenous peoples by improving communications and coordination between the two parties.

Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, stated: "We see Cheona's exclusive agreement for supplying these high-quality kits as a win-win for BC and for Deer Horn. Cheona's intent is to bring the approved kits into Canada at fair prices that provide a tangible, long-term solution to the current crisis. Long term, we believe our partnership with Cheona Health will greatly benefit Deer Horn's shareholders, both financially and in our ability to make a positive difference for Indigenous peoples and all Canadians."

The company recently contracted BC-based Moose Mountain Technical Services to manage permitting and development for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample at the company's flagship property, a 51.3 square kilometer gold-silver-tellurium property located 135 kilometres southwest of the community of Burns Lake and 36 kilometres south of the Huckleberry mine in west-central British Columbia.

The 2018 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Deer Horn Property, calculated on only 20% of the known mineralized zone, generated positive results for a small-scale, open-pit operation based on prices of $1,300 for gold, $17 for silver and $100 per kg for tellurium. The company has produced positive economics in a Preliminary Economic Analysis and, to management's knowledge, hosts Canada's only NI 43-101 tellurium resource.

Tyrone Docherty commented: "Considering that the PEA was positive, based on significantly lower gold prices, we're anxious to get this crucial data from the bulk sample and move forward with our development timeline. The current resource has only been explored to a depth of 200 feet, where it remains open, so we believe we have a viable resource for the long term."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.deerhorncapital.ca, contact Tyrone Docherty, President and CEO, at 604-789-5653 or email tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca.

