BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj: BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Today is the last day of trading in subscription rights

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.



Reference is made to the previous announcements by BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc ("BBS" or "Company") regarding the rights issue (the "Offering") of 1,301,205 new shares (the "Offer Shares") in the Company at a subscription price of 4.20 EUR or 44.42 SEK per offer share. The period for trading in subscription rights (trading code "BONEHU0120" in First North Growth Market Finland and trading code "BONES TR" in First North Growth Market Sweden) in the Offering expires today, 12 June 2020.

The subscription period of the Offer Shares will end on 18 June 2020 at 17:00 Finnish time (16:00 Swedish time) in Finland and on 16 June 2020 at 17:00 Finnish time (16:00 Swedish time) in Sweden. Subscription rights that are not used to subscribe for offer shares before the expiry of the subscription period (18 June 2020 at 17:00 Finnish time (16:00 Swedish time) in Finland and on 16 June 2020 at 17:00 Finnish time (16:00 Swedish time) in Sweden) or sold no later than today on 12 June 2020 will have no value and will lapse without compensation to the holder.

For more information, please refer to the prospectus prepared by the Company for the Rights Issue dated 26 May 2020.

For more information:

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc

CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi

Phone: +358 40 7080307

E-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi

About BBS

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is a Finnish orthobiologic biotech company. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for orthopaedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterised by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The first product, ARTEBONE Paste, is ready and the application process for the CE marking enabling commercialization is in progress.

More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi .

The company's Certified Adviser Stockholm Certified Advisers AB, p. +46 70 5516 729, info@certifiedadviser.se

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This release or the information contained therein shall not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such publication or distribution is unlawful. The information contained in this release does not constitute an offer of, or invitation to purchase any securities in any area, where offering, procurement of or selling such securities would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration or any other approval required by the securities regulation in such area. This release is not an offer for sale of securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the rules and regulations issued by virtue of it. BBS has not registered, and does not intend to register, any offering of securities in the United States. No actions have been taken to register the shares or the offering anywhere else than in Finland and Sweden.

The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer of, or invitation to purchase any securities in any jurisdiction. This release is not a prospectus and does not constitute any offer, invitation or investment advice to subscribe for or purchase securities. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities or make any investment decisions referred to herein except on the basis of information contained in a prospectus issued by BBS.