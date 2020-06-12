Correct information marked in bold below. With effect from June 15, 2020, the subscription rights in Stockwik Forvaltning AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 30, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: STWK TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014453239 Order book ID: 197642 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 15, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Stockwik Forvaltning AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: STWK BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014453247 Order book ID: 197643 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com