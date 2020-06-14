HELSINKI, June 12 (WNM/UNU-WIDER) - UN-researchers estimate that extreme poverty could spike as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers are now calling for urgent global leadership from the G7, G20, and the multilateral system, and propose a three-point plan to address the impact of COVID-19 on global poverty quickly. The paper, Precarity and the Pandemic: COVID-19 and Poverty Incidence, Intensity and Severity in Developing Countries, finds that: - Extreme poverty could rise to over 1 ...

