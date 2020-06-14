A not so good week für Equities all over the World and also for our ATX, which slipped 7,14 per cent. News came from Strabag, ams (3), voestalpine, Valneva (2), Andritz and FACC. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -7,14% to 2.307,56 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -27,59%. Up to now there were 51 days with a positive and 62 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 28,54% away, from the low 41,5%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,51%, the weakest is Monday with -1,03%. These are the best-performers this week: Amag 2,27% in front of Agrana 1,99% and Warimpex 1,99%. And the following stocks performed worst: SBO -10,53% in front of UBM -10,11% and Wienerberger -9,75%. Further highlights this week: Semperit for 5 days in a row down ...

