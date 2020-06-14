ams: ams, an Austrian bases international supplier of high performance sensor solutions, and Senova, a manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic medical devices based in Germany, announced today they have successfully concluded tests using a combination of Senova technology and ams spectral sensor technology to improve performance and usability of a lateral flow-based test to detect antibodies related to the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus. A specifically developed sensor module based on the ams AS7341L spectral sensor solution allows spectrally resolved read out of lateral flow immune assays.AMS: weekly performance: -6.46% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (12/06/2020)

