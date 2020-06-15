Riga, Latvia, 2020-06-15 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 30.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2020 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 26.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB02029A LTGNB02029A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2020 - New Hanza Capital NHCA Audited annual RIG 19.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2020 InMedica INMB055021FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Government RIG LVGA000025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2020 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2020 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2020 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2020 VEF Radiotehnika RRR RRR1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2020 Magnetic MRO MMRO080021FA Coupon payment date TLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.