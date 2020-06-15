TMR Hotel Collection, one of Ireland’s largest portfolios of 4 and 5 star hotels is pleased to announce it will re-open its hotels from 29th June 2020.
Owned by Austrian investor Mr. Thomas Röggla, the 1,500 room collection comprises 13 hotels across Ireland, including: Harvey’s Point in Donegal, the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice No. 1 Hotel in Ireland and the Connemara Coast Hotel in Galway, both acquired over the past two years. The Collection also includes 2, 3 and 4 bed Resort Houses at Farnham Estate in Cavan and Mount Wolseley Estate in Carlow, both are popular golf and wedding locations.
All hotels and resort houses will re-open from 29th June 2020, with the exception of The Plaza Hotel in Tallaght which is currently undergoing a multi-million euro refurbishment and will re-open later in the year.
The hotel group is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of guests and team members in all of the communities in which it operates, whilst also ensuring an exceptional hospitality experience. Best practice health, safety and hygiene protocols are being implemented in line with World Health Organisation, the Health Service Executive and Government directives. It has also developed an industry leading protocol which combined with using hospital grade products and PPE, will assist in protecting the safety of guests and work colleagues.
Commenting, Eimear Fox, Director of TMR Hotel Collection and Davy Real Estate (its representative in Ireland), said: “We are delighted to be able to focus on re-opening our hotels and resort houses later this month and we are grateful for all the support and goodwill from our guests and team members during these incredibly challenging times. Since news of the easing of restrictions, we have seen a notable uptick in traffic to our websites. Given ongoing international flight restrictions almost all inquiries are from domestic holiday makers, with good demand in particular for our hotels in popular regional locations such as Sligo, Donegal, Cavan, Carlow and Galway.
“As Ireland’s largest hotel wedding venue group, with approximately 500 booked weddings across the group in 2020, we have been very busy rescheduling many of these dates with our brides and grooms. We look forward to a time when, pandemic-conditions permitting, we will have greater certainty regarding the timing and the size of weddings. This is essential for the couples involved and their families and for all our colleagues in the Irish hospitality sector. In the interim, we are very much summer and Covid-ready with hospitality, health and safety very much at the centre of how we operate.”
TMR will continue to monitor and update all health and safety protocols as needed to ensure that our guests, colleagues and local community keep safe and we will continue to provide information updates on our websites.
Thursday, 11 June 2020
About
TMR Hotel Collection (formerly known as SCIF Hotels) is one of Ireland’s leading hotel operators. Owned by Austrian investor Thomas Röggla, it is represented in Ireland by Davy Real Estate. The majority of the TMR Hotel Collection is managed by Windward Management.
The TMR hotel group owns the following hotels:
* CARLOW: Mount Wolseley Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort
* CAVAN: Cavan Crystal Hotel
* CAVAN: Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort
* CLAREMORRIS: McWilliam Park Hotel
* DONEGAL: Harvey’s Point
* GALWAY: Connemara Coast Hotel
* KILLARNEY: Aghadoe Heights Hotel & Spa
* SANTRY CROSS: Metro Hotel Dublin Airport
* SLIGO: Diamond Coast Hotel
* TALLAGHT: Tallaght Cross
* TALLAGHT: The Plaza Hotel
* THURLES: Anner Hotel Conference & Leisure Centre
* WATERFORD CITY: The Fitzwilton Hotel
