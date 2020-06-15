Regulated Information Publication of a transparency notification (Article 14, first paragraph, of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings) 15 June 2020 at 19.00 CET Summary of the notification Nyrstar NV (the "Company") hereby discloses, in accordance with article 14, first paragraph of the Law of 2 May 2007, that, on 15 June 2020, it has received a transparency notification from Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and eleven further unnamed physical persons in accordance with articles 6 and 18 of the Law of 2 May 2007. In their notification, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and eleven further unnamed physical persons report that, pursuant to the conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert, on 12 June 2020, Kris Vansanten, Kris Vansanten BV, Quanteus Group BV, an unnamed physical person, E3V & Partners BV, another unnamed physical person, Etienne Schouppe BV, eight further unnamed physical persons, Galina maatschap and eleven further unnamed physical persons hold 10.88% of the voting rights of Nyrstar. They have thereby crossed the 10% threshold. Content of the notification The notification dated 12 June 2020 contains the following information: Reason for the notification Conclusion or modification of an agreement to act in concert Notification by Persons acting in concert Persons subject to the notification requirement Kris Vansanten Kris Vansanten BV Quanteus Group BV Physical person E3V & Partners BV Physical person Etienne Schouppe BV Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Galina maatschap Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Physical person Date on which the threshold is crossed 08/06/2020 Threshold that is crossed (in %) 10 Denominator 109,873,001 Notified details A) Voting Previous rights notification After the transaction ------------ ------------ -------------------------------------------------- # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights ------------ ------------------------ Holders of Not linked Not linked voting Linked to to the Linked to to the rights securities securities securities securities ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Kris Vansanten 2,500,000 2,700,570 2.46% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Kris Vansanten BV 500,000 500,000 0.46% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Quanteus Group BV 3,000,000 4,100,000 3.73% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 6,000,000 7,300,570 6.64% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 755,155 755,155 0.69% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- E3V & Partners BV 744,845 744,845 0.68% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 1,500,000 1,500,000 1.37% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 0 0 0.00% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Etienne Schouppe BV 110,000 110,000 0.10% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 110,000 110,000 0.10% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 26,000 26,000 0.02% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 31,000 31,000 0.03% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Galina BV 48,000 48,000 0.04% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 105,000 105,000 0.10% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 61,000 61,000 0.06% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 720,000 720,000 0.66% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 40 40 0.00% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 1,784 1,784 0.00% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 3,590 3,590 0.00% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 2,112 2,112 0.00% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 62,000 62,000 0.06% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 60,000 0.05% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 100,000 0.09% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 11,086 0.01% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 100,000 0.09% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 105,000 0.10% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 94,879 0.09% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 2,622 0.00% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 100,000 0.09% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 712,028 0.65% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 100,000 0.09% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Physical person 700,000 0.64% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- Subtotal 850,526 2,936,141 2.67% ------------ ----------- ----------- ----------- TOTAL 11,951,711 0 10,88% 0.00% ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction ----------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Type of Exercise % of Holders of equivalent financial Expiration period or # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument voting financial instruments instrument date date is exercised rights Settlement ----------------------- ----------- ----------- ------ ---------- TOTAL 0 0 ------ % of TOTAL (A & voting B) # of voting rights rights

