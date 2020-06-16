EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko Limited / Key word(s): Product Launch Covid-19: Achiko's Covid-19 ecosystem platform for contact tracing and testing proceeds to trial in South Tangerang, Indonesia 16-Jun-2020 / 06:43 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Covid-19: Achiko's Covid-19 ecosystem platform for contact tracing and testing proceeds to trial in South Tangerang, Indonesia* *Zurich, 16 June 2020* _- _Achiko Ltd. (ISIN KGY0101M1024), a FinTech Platform company listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange, has received local government acknowledgement to proceed to trial Teman Sehat, the company's Covid-19 ecosystem platform in a leading mall of Teraskota, in South Tangerang, Indonesia. This step signals the platform's readiness for further adoption at additional shopping centres as well as hospitals and public institutions in Indonesia. The platform sits on top of and uses Achiko's platform and is an example of the many vertical applications planned to be unfolded as the year progresses. Teman Sehat, meaning "Health Buddy" in Indonesian, is a set of interconnected health-related applications, starting with temperature checks, Covid-19 test results capture, and contact tracing. Upon checking in at a location, Teman Sehat charges a small fee. Those fees are collected by Achiko and a percentage is allocated to health care and quarantine facilities as well as public education, subsidising tests for Covid-19. The result is displayed on a temporary badge that verifies users' testing status in order to be able to proceed to safe areas such as boarding a plane, malls, working at a food processing plant, workplaces, schools and many other places. "We are thrilled to be able to make a contribution to public health in our domestic market. The acknowledgement from the South Tangerang government is a strong confirmation that we're on the right path", said Kenneth Ting, Achiko's CEO. The trial started on Monday, 15 June in a leading mall of Teraskota and will add hospitals soon after. The trial will include the full range of features including contact tracing, billing, testing, and marketing. Currently, Achiko is in negotiations with malls, local businesses, clinics, telecom companies and other institutions to implement Teman Sehat's functionalities in their businesses. Achiko is looking forward to being able to report testing numbers and other key metrics over the next few months. *About Achiko * Established in 2018, Achiko (ISIN KGY0101M1024) is a platform company listed on the SIX Swiss Stock Exchange (ACHI:SW) which owns and operates technologies that Enable consumers to Pay, offers consumers Things to Do, and provides Reasons to Stay through a range of engaging social features. Social and gaming features will be added to the platform beginning in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. By refining its technology and operations stack in Indonesia first with subsequent expansion to other countries, the company then aims to deliver services across a range of industry verticals such as Game Payments, Buy Now / Pay Later, ECommerce Services and others directly and indirectly. Achiko has significant shareholders such as MNC Group, the largest media company in Southeast Asia. Its shareholder base also includes MOX, China's largest venture capital company focussing exclusively on the mobile sector and one of the three largest global VC companies in this field. Further information can be found at investor.achiko.com. *Press Contact:* *Germany and Austria* Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop edicto GmbH E: achiko@edicto.de T: +49 69 90 55 05-51 *Switzerland* Marcus Balogh Farner Consulting Ltd. E: achiko@farner.ch T: +41 44 266 67 67 *Disclaimer* This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. End of ad hoc announcement Language: English Company: Achiko Limited 5th Floor Anderson Square Building, 64 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 31325 SMB KY1-1206 Grand Cayman Cayman Islands Internet: www.achiko.com ISIN: KYG0101M1024 Valor: 48788430 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1070493 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service 1070493 16-Jun-2020 CET/CEST

