Copenhagen, June 16, 2020 Exchange Notice Index Factor 3, Remaining Debt/Bonds On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from November 2019 to May 2020 a new index factor 3 has been calculated and will be effective from June 30, 2021: 281,129 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Maria Staal, telephone +45 91 32 40 07. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780734