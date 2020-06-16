Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) ("Nemaura" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT, its non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor ("CGM"), together with BEATdiabetes, a planned health subscription service designed to help people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes through personalized lifestyle coaching, today announced Fred Schaebsdau, MD, PhD, Vice President of Strategy and Strategic Alliances, took part as guest speaker at the DiabetesMine D-Data Virtual ExChange held on June 12, 2020.

Dr Schaebsdau showcased Nemaura's sugarBEAT, the world's first non-invasive daily CGM for Type 2 and pre-diabetic patients, as well as the Company's BEATdiabetes ecosystem for supporting persons with diabetes to manage their condition better. Dr Schaebsdau discussed the versatility of the platform for continuous non-invasive monitoring, which includes temperature monitoring and monitoring other analytes such as lactate and alcohol. The presentation was well received and underscored the benefits of CGM and "time-in-range" in achieving significantly better outcomes for Type 2 and pre-diabetic patients who currently monitor their blood glucose level with test strips either infrequently or not at all.

The DiabetesMine D-Date Virtual ExChange is held biannually. This event was timed to coincide with the American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions, attracting a large number of attendees, including diabetes advocates, pharma leaders, developers, clinicians, and others interested in diabetes related technologies.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT, and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura is planning to submit a PMA application for sugarBEAT during the second quarter of 2020 for FDA review of this device under medical device regulations. proBEAT comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

For more information visit: www.NemauraMedical.com.

