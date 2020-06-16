Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) has once again been recognized as the No. 1 oil and gas company on the 100 Best Corporate Citizens list, ranking No. 9 on the 2020 list for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance. The annual list ranks the Russell 1000 Index of U.S. public companies based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG.

Hess has been named to the list for 13 consecutive years and is one of only two oil and gas companies to earn a place on the 2020 list. The full list is available here.

"Our longstanding commitment to sustainability supports our purpose to be the world's most trusted energy partner," said John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, Hess Corporation. "We are proud to once again be recognized as a leader in our industry for the quality of our environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure."

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List by 3BL Media is based on an independent assessment by ISS-ESG of 141 transparency and performance factors across eight categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, ESG performance, finance, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society. Learn more here.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

