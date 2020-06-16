Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH): Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

of Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company")

held on 16 June 2020, at 11 a.m. at Sele Frommelt & Partner Rechtsanwälte, Meierhofstrasse 5, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 16th June 2020. All resolutions proposed in the Notice of the AGM released on 13 May 2020 were passed.

The following approvals and resolutions were duly passed by the Annual General Meeting:

Approval of Hans Messmer as Chairman Representative/ Chair, Quorum and Notice Approval of Sele Frommelt & Partner Rechtsanwälte as Independent Representative Approval of the results of the year ended 31 December 2019 The Board of Directors proposes to decide to not to pay a dividend from the 2019 results Re-election of Deloitte AG as EPH's auditor for a period of one year Re-election of Gustav Stenbolt as member of the Board of Directors of Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. to hold office until the close of the Annual General Meeting of the Company in 2023 (or any adjournment thereof)

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

