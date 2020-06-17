Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. | Corporate Presentation | June 15, 2020
Dauer: 29:25 Minuten
Dauer: 29:25 Minuten
SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,235
|0,255
|10:16
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:20
|Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. | Corporate Presentation | June 15, 2020
|Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. | Corporate Presentation | June 15, 2020Dauer: 29:25 Minuten
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|DGAP-News: Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Sixth Wave schließt zur Weiterentwicklung der Viruserkennungstechnologie eine Partnerschaft mit der York University und CTRI (deutsch)
|Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Sixth Wave schließt zur Weiterentwicklung der Viruserkennungstechnologie eine Partnerschaft mit der York University und CTRI DGAP-News: Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. / Schlagwort(e):...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Sixth Wave Innovations Inc: Sixth Wave to develop AMIPs with York, CTRI
|09.06.
|Sixth Wave Innovations Inc: Sixth Wave signs equipment supplier deal with PuriTech
|09.06.
|DGAP-News: Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Sixth Wave unterzeichnet Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Gerätelieferant (deutsch)
|Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Sixth Wave unterzeichnet Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Gerätelieferant DGAP-News: Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. / Schlagwort(e): Kooperation Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Sixth...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SIXTH WAVE INNOVATIONS INC
|0,245
|-4,30 %