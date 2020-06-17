OncbioMune/Theralink: OncBioMune d/b/a Theralink(R) Technologies Launches New Corporate Website

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2020 / OncBioMune (OTC PINK:OBMP) d/b/a Theralink Technologies, a molecular profiling company, today announced the launch of its new, user-friendly corporate website, https://theralink.com/.

OncBioMune recently announced the closing of an asset purchase agreement with Avant Diagnostics with the intention to file the necessary application to change the Company name to Theralink® Technologies in the future. Reflecting the new corporate branding for Theralink®, the launch of this website showcases an interactive, easy-to-navigate interface for patients, physicians, biopharma companies and investors.

"The launch of the website featuring the new Theralink branding signifies the next phase in the evolution of our company history. We are thrilled to offer this website as a resource for all our visitors to learn about our company, technology, industry and investment opportunity," said Mick Ruxin, M.D., President and CEO of Theralink Technologies. "We will continue to update the site regularly to ensure that the most current information on our technology is always available as we deliver on the next stages of our growth plan for testing cancer patients and helping to improve treatment outcomes for them and their quality of life."

Investors are encouraged to join the Theralink email distribution list by visiting https://theralink.com/investors/investor-relations-email-alerts or emailing investors@theralink.com.

About Theralink Technologies.

Theralink Technologies is a molecular profiling company, located in Golden, Colorado, that specializes in biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its Theralink® assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments.

We intend to improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomic approach to molecular profiling. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com

SOURCE: OncbioMune/Theralink

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594152/OncBioMune-dba-TheralinkR-Technologies-Launches-New-Corporate-Website