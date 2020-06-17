C O R R E C T I O N -- Tapad

In the news release, Relay42 Partners with Tapad for Optimised Customer Journey Mapping Capabilities, issued 17-Jun-2020 by Tapad over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline has been updated along with media contact. The complete, corrected release follows:

Relay42 Partners with Tapad for Optimised Customer Journey Orchestration Capabilities

The partnership will empower businesses with an expanded view of mobile and help transition to a world beyond cookies

LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapad, a global leader in digital identity resolution, has partnered with Relay42, a global leader in data marketing technology backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The partnership will provide brands and agencies across EMEA and APAC with a greater range of digital device identifiers to actively support a variety of business objectives, including enhanced consumer experiences.

Relay42's platform for Intelligent Journey Orchestration , which empowers businesses to transform fragmented customer interactions into seamless journeys, will be enhanced by Tapad's global, privacy-safe digital cross-device solution, The Tapad Graph. For Relay42, this will enable customers more flexibility and control to accurately map customer journeys across channels and devices and to optimise their campaigns for efficiencies, by expanding their first-party data with a wider range of digital IDs, particularly mobile.

Rogier van Nieuwenhuizen, CEO at Relay42 commented, "We're committed to helping more brands move toward proactive Intelligent Journey Orchestration. This way, marketers can implement relevant end-to-end journeys across all channels and all touchpoints, based on real-time customer data. This partnership with Tapad increases the scope within which we're able to do this. Relay42 and Tapad are two best of breed solutions, built by design to interact and collaborate within the same ecosystem - which is essential as we transition to a cookieless world."

Tom Rolph, Vice President, International at Tapad added: "By partnering with Relay42, brands and agencies will have access to a greater scope of digital identifiers, helping them more effectively execute and optimise cross-device campaigns. As an industry, collaboration is key for growth as we re-create the ecosystem around solutions that are not entirely reliant on third-party cookies."

To learn more about Tapad and our digital identity resolution capabilities, visit www.Tapad.com

About Tapad

Tapad, Inc. is a global leader in digital identity resolution. The Tapad Graph and its related solutions provide a transparent, privacy-safe approach connecting brands to consumers through their devices globally. Tapad is recognized across the industry for its product innovation, workplace culture, and talent, and has earned numerous awards including One World Identity's 2019 Top 100 Influencers in Identity Award. Headquartered in New York, Tapad also has offices in Chicago, London, Oslo, Singapore, and Tokyo.

About Relay42

Relay42's platform for Intelligent Journey Orchestration empowers businesses to create meaningful customer relationships by utilizing smart technology to transform fragmented interactions into seamless journeys. Relay42 gives businesses the freedom, flexibility and agility to build sustainable customer relationships, using valuable customer data as a baseline.

Global brands including Air France-KLM, Heineken, Mazda and Vodafone-Ziggo rely on Relay42 to anticipate and address customer needs in real time across all online and offline channels. Relay42 is the only platform built for AI-driven customer journeys with real-time connectivity to all systems and touchpoints.

