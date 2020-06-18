Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2020) - Deveron UAS Corp. (CSE: DVR) ("Deveron" or the "Company"), and A & L Canada Laboratories ("A&L") are pleased to announce the launch of a national plant tissue testing service to agriculture advisors and producers looking for a reliable, turn-key solution to tissue sampling and testing this crop year and into the future. Driven by the need for more detailed data points about crop development and specific in-season management issues, A&L and Deveron believe this service to be a significant new value-add offering to round out fertility programs, soil testing and other progressive precision agriculture programs.

Key Program Highlights:

Introduces A&L's industry leading tissue testing analysis to Deveron's national collection network in Canada

Provides a turn-key, standardized protocol for crop tissue sampling and insights from the field to test results

Network of trained collection technicians assures high quality and accurate results with immediate scale for large organizations looking to grow tissue testing programs

Experienced and efficient analysis at A&L provides for 24-hour turn around of results to clients for implementation of in-season fertility programs

Nevin McDougall, A&L's President commented, "Tissue testing provides timely, in-season assessment about crop development that can illustrate potential fertility issues normally overlooked. We know that accurate results provide significant value-add in a crop management program, but a key challenge to expanding any tissue program has been mobilizing labour in a timely fashion and making sure collection protocols are standardized. With the launch of this turn-key service with Deveron, we believe we are on the path to accelerating the use of tissue testing across our large, national customer base who see the value, but have not had the time or resources to properly support an active program through the crop season."

"Our data collection team has expanded their footprint over the last 18 months, and we are really excited about the opportunity to add an additional product line to our services," commented David MacMillan, Deveron's President and CEO. "Tissue testing provides another complimentary offering to our drone and soil sampling services, that is a natural fit with respect to providing additional data points to our users to make fully informed decisions with respect to their crop conditions. We are also excited about the continued development of deeper integration with A&L, Canada's leading agriculture testing group. I believe this is just the beginning of more products and services that we will be able to co-develop."

For agribusinesses interested in accessing this turn key solution and ordering collection and analytical services, contact A&L Toll Free: 1-(855)-837-8347, email: alcanadalabs@alcanada.com or Deveron UAS at www.deveronuas.com through Live Chat or email: dispatch@deveronuas.com.

About A & L Laboratories: We are an innovative, research driven technology company focused on sustainable development. Through leading expertise, modern laboratory facilities and strong customer focus, A&L serves a wide range of industries including Agriculture, Environmental, Food & Pharma -- globally. In Agriculture, A&L provides comprehensive analytical services for soil, plant tissue, feed, fertilizer, and water. A&L's services also include production recommendations, remote sensing and precision agriculture capabilities. The company operates two world class analytical laboratories serving clients throughout Canada, the U.S. and Internationally.

About Deveron UAS: Deveron is a leading agriculture technology company focused on providing data acquisition services and data analytics in North America. Through its on-demand network of drone pilots and soil sampling technicians, the Company is providing scalable data acquisition solutions in the imagery and soil space. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiary Veritas Farm Management, the company provides growers in North America with independent data analytics and insights on the massive amount of data being generated on farms today.

David MacMillan

President & CEO Deveron UAS Corp.

416-367-4571 ext. 221

dmacmillan@deveronuas.com

Nevin McDougall

President and Chief Commercial Officer

A & L Canada Laboratories

+1 (519) 280-6830

nmcdougall@alcanada.com

www.alcanada.com

