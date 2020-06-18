The new LR LIFETAKT NIGHT MASTER sleep product receives the coveted award in the "Health Pharmaceuticals" category.

Today, the LR LIFETAKT NIGHT MASTER product was awarded the German Brand Award 2020. This is a sensational success for the LR Health Beauty company, which launched a new segment in its health portfolio with this sleep drink.

In the "Excellent Brands" competition, the vegan, holistically designed product impressed the jury in the "Health Pharmaceuticals" category as one of the best product brands in the industry. The nightcap also received a "Special Mention" in the cross-industry category "Product Brand of the Year", in which the jury awards a prize for special aspects of brand management. The German Brand Institute already distinguished LR as a winner in 2019 in the "Beauty Care" category for its 5in1 Beauty Elixir product.

"The second award in a row for an advanced product development makes me and makes us all, incredibly proud and happy, and highlights our expertise in the health field," says Andreas Friesch, CEO of LR Health Beauty. "True to the company motto 'More quality for your life', we have developed a natural, effective, non-addictive product that is in touch with today's trends*. Receiving recognition for this motivates us to keep developing innovative product solutions in the future," Friesch says.

The secret of healthy sleep: LR LIFETAKT NIGHT MASTER

Healthy sleep improves quality of life, strengthens the immune system and heightens performance. Sleep is a desperate challenge for many but it does not have to be.*

The NIGHT MASTER sleep drink from LR LIFETAKT is an effective dietary supplement that ensures a restful sleep over the long term, in a healthy way that is non-addictive. Natural and scientifically proven active ingredients like hops and saffron extract, aloe vera, the amino acid L-tryptophan, magnesium and zinc, as well as a vitamin B complex distinguish the highly bioavailable formula. With its threefold effect, the product promotes relaxation when falling asleep and relaxation while sleeping through the night, as well as optimized regeneration. The product is vegan and it is gluten, lactose and sugar free. www.LRNightMaster.com

German Brand Award German Design Council

The German Brand Award is a competition presented by the German Brand Institute. The Institute was founded by the German Design Council (Rat für Formgebung) in order to strengthen brand management as a crucial factor for success in companies in the national and international competitive field. It is a driving force of German brand economy, bringing together major brand-builders and stimulating brand dialog. The German Brand Award presented by the Institute is one of the most notable German brand awards.

The German Design Council is an independent and internationally active institution that supports companies in efficiently communicating design and brand competence, while at the same time aiming to strengthen design awareness among the general public. More information at: german-brand-award.com

LR Health Beauty

Under the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group of Companies, with headquarters in the German city of Ahlen, markets diverse beauty and health products in 28 different countries. These include skin care and color cosmetics, dietary supplements and fragrances. LR Health Beauty has made it its goal to improve the well-being and health of people through its product portfolio. That is why the company keeps developing new products from the forces of nature combined with the latest scientific discoveries. Aloe Vera has been one of LR's key competences for over 18 years, where we only use the precious leaf fillet is used. With approximately 1,200 employees and thousands of registered sales partners and customers, LR is one of the leading direct sales companies in Europe. The company has been assisting children in need and their families in various countries around the world through the LR Global Kids Fund e.V. in a fast and non-bureaucratic way in cooperation with local established institutions.

*78% of Germans suffer from sleep problems, according to a nationwide CATI-representative survey conducted by Mente>factum on behalf of LR in 2019

