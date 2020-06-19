Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release // Ministry of Defence in the UK chooses Capgemini to run its IT Service Center

Good morning,



Ministry of Defence in the UK chooses Capgemini to run its

IT Service Center

London, Paris, June 19, 2020 - Capgemini and the UK's Ministry of Defence unit to provide the next generation of services aligned to its needs both now and in the future.

The Service Center is at the core of Operational Service Management (OSM), which delivers the MOD's essential IT services. The new service center will be a 24/7, 365 days of the year, IT service desk and a single point of contact delivering intelligent user self-service and better service management across suppliers.

For Defence Digital, the new Service Center is strategically significant, as it will help establish the Defence Digital OSM capability. This will pave the way for the MOD to develop and mature the service management of its core IT services while improving user experience. The center will use Capgemini's leading AI and Smart Analytics capabilities to increase self-service and empower end users.

Tom Thicknesse, Executive Vice President and Executive Sponsor for the Program at Capgemini in the UK, said, "We are absolutely delighted that after a rigorous competitive process, Capgemini has been chosen as the partner to work with Defence Digital on this next stage of its Operational Service Management transformation journey. Having worked with the MOD for several years, this contract is testimony to our highly collaborative relationship. Capgemini's expertise in service management, coupled with our deep understanding of the Defence Digital's evolving digital needs, will play a significant role in supporting the MOD to drive its transformation mission. Today's agreement underlines Capgemini's continued commitment to the public sector in the UK."

Air Vice-Marshal Chris Moore, Director Operations, MOD, Defence Digital said, "The Ministry of Defence has one of the largest and most diverse networks in Europe, covering a global footprint and supporting capabilities from satellites to mobile phones, 24/7. An IT outage in our world is more than loss of productivity, and as such we require a world-class service for our users. As we continue our journey to exploit the latest technology, we look forward to the next phase of Operational Service Management with our chosen partner, Capgemini, at our side. This is an early step in Defence's bold intent to modernize and exploit digital and data for improved operational and business outputs."

