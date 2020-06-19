Reykjavik, June 19, 2020 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of Nasdaq Iceland's leading index OMX Iceland 10, (NASDAQ OMX Iceland: OMXI10), which will become effective at the market open on July 1, 2020. As a result of the current review, TM hf. and Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. (VIS) will be added to the index while Brim hf. (BRIM) and Hagar hf. (HAGA) will be removed from the index. The OMX Iceland 10 Index is Nasdaq Iceland's leading index and consists of the ten most liquid shares on the Exchange. The weight of the shares is based on the free float adjusted market value, which means that only the part of the share capital that is considered available for trading is included in the index. The new OMX Iceland 10 Index constituents effective July 1, 2020 are: Arion Banki hf (ARION) Eik fasteignafelag hf (EIK) Festi hf. (FESTI) Icelandair Group hf. (ICEAIR) Marel hf. (MAREL) Reitir fasteignafelag hf. (REITIR) Siminn hf. (SIMINN) Sjova-Almennar tryggingar hf. (SJOVA) TM hf. Vatryggingafelag Islands hf. (VIS) # About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and for the CCP Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Nasdaq Media Contact Kristin Johannsdottir +354 868 9836 kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com