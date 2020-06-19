GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (GRBX) Retires Last Convertible Note - Clarification

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") (OTC PINK:GRBX) announced yesterday the retirement of its last convertible note.

It has come to the Company's attention that a recent press release would have benefitted from additional details. GreenBox therefore clarifies that the first payment to Vista was paid on time, and in accordance with the agreement. The Company does not anticipate any delay with respect to the next and final payment in the same manner. Following is the rest of the original press release.

As a primary Company objective, shareholder value is always in focus. After extensive negotiations, GreenBox is pleased to announce settlement of the last convertible note the on its books. Upon closure of this chapter the Company will refocus its energy into uplisting back into the QTCQB, continued product development, and increased shareholder communication.

"This is a major milestone for the GreenBox," stated Chairman Ben Errez. "At times it was a challenging endeavor, but one the Company felt was necessary in order add Company value and free up internal resources for Company growth. We feel that we are now in a good position to enlarge our investor base and continue growing responsibly."

The Company filed form 8-K disclosure regarding this settlement, available on the SEC EDGAR system and here: https://irdirect.net/GRBX/sec_filings.

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

