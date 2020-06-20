LEIPZIG, June 19 (WNM/iDiv/Kati Kietzmann) - Forest loss does not always lead to a decline in biodiversity but can amplify how it changes. This is one of the results of a recent study from an international team of researchers, including the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). Focussing on biodiversity data spanning 150 years and over 6,000 locations, the study, published in the journal Science, reveals that as tree cover ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...