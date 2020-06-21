Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from BillerudKorsnäs, Sweden to supply key process equipment to complement the main brown stock washing system preceding the side line for their board machine at the Gruvön mill, Sweden. Start-up is scheduled for April 2021. The scope of supply includes an Andritz Compact Press Washer, one MC pump and a standpipe.Andritz: weekly performance: 6.97% Vienna Stock Exchange: Wiener Börse AG and Deutsche Börse AG have agreed to continue their technology partnership ahead of schedule by five years. Trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange and its partner exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague and Zagreb will thus continue to run via the established T7 system in the coming years. Innovations in the trading ...

