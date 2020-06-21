Atrium: Atrium European Real Estate, owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that it has priced a Euro 200 mn of notes to be consolidated and form a single series with the Euro 300,000,000 3.000 per cent. notes due 2025 issued on 11 September 2018. The issue price is 96.582% of the principal amount reflecting a yield of 3.732% and excluding accrued interest from 12 September 2019 to the issue date. Atrium will apply for the New Notes to be listed on the official list of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market. The New Notes have been placed with a broad range of institutional debt investors across Europe. The New Notes have been assigned a rating of Baa3 by ...

