Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-06-22 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.03.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Audited annual TLN 30.06.2020 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 30.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2020 - Storent Investments STOR080020A Buyback RIG 26.06.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB04024C LTGNB04024C securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2020 Trading holiday RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Annual General TLN 29.06.2020 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.06.2020 Trading holiday TLN RIG VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Nominal value RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2020 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Extraordinary TLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2020 Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Annual General RIG RER1R Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2020 Vilniaus baldai VBL1L Interim report, 9 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2020 Admiral Markets AS ADMB080027A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2020 Inbank INBB070026A Coupon payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2020 Inbank INBB060029A Coupon payment TLN date