Findit, Inc.: uBid Owner of Restaurant.com Hires Findit Inc. to Improve Social and Search Online Web Presence through Findit.com

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform and online marketing service, has been retained by uBid (OTC PINK:UBID), owner of the popular restaurant deal site Restaurant.com, to help improve overall web presence.

Findit will be producing fresh content highlighting Restaurant.com's deals to reach consumers that want to participate in the deals offered on Restaurant.com. Moreover, Findit will help bring more awareness to restaurant owners about the services Restaurant.com provides to restaurants to help them attract new customers.

Findit has been brought on by uBid to improve overall web presence for Restaurant.com on a month to month campaign. The first month, Findit will create, post and share over 200 pieces of freshly written content from various Restaurant.com profile sites within Findit.com. The content created will consist of Right Now status updates. Once the posts are live, they can be shared to other social networking sites that include but are not limited to: Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr and Twitter. Each post will consist of a description of the services Restaurant.com provides or a specific deal offered at Restaurant.com.

In addition to the text written, each piece of content will also include pictures that have titles that we have manually entered for indexing purposes in Findit search as well as outside search engines that include Google, Yahoo and Bing. Findit also includes a back link to specific pages on Restaurant.com to drive traffic.

The overall objective of the campaign is to bring more awareness to consumers and restaurant owners for the value that Restaurant.com creates for both the restaurants that sign up for the service and the consumer that is looking for great deals on food.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "This is a great campaign for Findit to take the lead on. By adding Restaurant.com to our client list, it heightens Findit's overall profile as a full-service online marketing platform and agency. We look forward to providing fresh content for Restaurant.com that will result in more traffic and more sharing for uBid (OTC Pink: UBID), which is led by Ketan Thakker. We have companies that have been utilizing our services on a monthly basis for years and we certainly hope that Restaurant.com will become one of them."

Findit will be providing a site analysis of Restaurant.com in addition to the campaign. The analysis will look at Search Engine Optimization (SEO) opportunities to present Restaurant.com with. This would be an add on service if Restaurant.com decides to have Findit provide SEO services.

The campaign is officially kicking off today, June 22, 2020. Below are several Findit sites that have been created for Restaurant.com that content will be posted and shared through. Each post will have a backlink to Restaurant.com. You can also visit Restaurant.com at Restaurant.com.

findit.com/best-american-food-deals

findit.com/best-chinese-food-deals

findit.com/best-seafood-deals

findit.com/best-mexican-food-deals

findit.com/best-italian-food-deals

findit.com/best-barbeque-food-deals

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer at uBid stated, "With the recent acquisition of Restaurant.com, we are excited to take the next step with the hiring of Findit. We want to show our support to the restaurants that are already on the site and demonstrate to the restaurants that are considering joining that we are adding advertising and marketing through Findit to drive more traffic to their deals. We also want to reach the millions of Americans looking for savings while still being able to enjoy either a night out or a great meal being delivered. We hope this will also show our commitment to our uBid shareholders that we are focused on creating long-term value with a focus on increasing revenues and earnings by increasing brand awareness for Restaurant.com. We selected Findit based on their track record of providing a solid increase in tangible search results and more engagement on social networking sites. We are looking forward to what we hope will be a long beneficial relationship with Findit."

Findit offers online marketing services to private and public companies. To start your campaign call us today at 404-443-3224.

Download the Findit App for IOS devices and Android devices from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Post on the go, and share to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more all from the Findit App.

About Restaurant.com

Restaurant.com is the trusted and valued source connecting restaurants and diners nationwide, bringing people together to relax, converse and enjoy well-prepared meals at up to 50% off the final bill. To date, Restaurant.com customers have saved more than $1 billion through their program. Restaurant.com has operated since 1999 and is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

About uBid

uBid Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:UBID) is a diversified e-commerce holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in additive emerging digital assets and businesses. We provide advice and guidance to assist our new partners in realizing their potential. It continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions that its Management believes it will create shareholder value and a return on investment. For more information, visit: ubidholdings.com, www.ubid.com, www.skyauction.com and www.restaurant.com

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act'), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594484/uBid-Owner-ofRestaurantcomHires-Findit-Inc-to-Improve-Social-and-Search-Online-Web-Presence-throughFinditcom