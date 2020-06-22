GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (GRBX) Completes Uplisting to OTCQB

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2020 / GreenBox POS ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") announced today the completion of the process of uplisting to the OTCQB. As of today, the Company's stock quote will no longer carry the "pink" classification.

GRBX was previously listed on the OTCQB. The Company's compliance status changed after a delayed 10-Q for Q1/2019 due to auditor engagement issues. Returning to a compliant status was a long and intensive process that required dedication, precision, and commitment. The Company is delighted to report this recent success.

"This is a major accomplishment for the Company," stated Chairman Ben Errez. "Long hours, total commitment and excellent staff and consultants brought the process to successful completion. I am immensely proud of the team and this milestone and look forward to increasing shareholder value. I feel that we are now in a good position to enlarge our investor base and continue growing responsibly."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

For more information, visit the Company's website at?https://www.greenboxpos.com/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Public Relations and Media Contact:

GreenBox POS

www.GreenBoxPOS.com

Office: 619-631-4838

Info@GreenBoxPOS.com

SOURCE: GreenBox POS, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594767/GreenBox-POS-GRBX-Completes-Uplisting-to-OTCQB