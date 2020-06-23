DJ AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 23-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2020 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2020. Summary Highlights · Net Asset Value ('NAV')** of GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pence per share ('pps') as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019:GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps) · Rental income generated was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million) · Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP14.47 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP13.52 million) · Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP3.65 million and EPS of 2.40 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP15.54 million and of 10.26 pps) · EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* of 8.67 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.07 pps) · Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.00 pps) with a dividend cover of 108.38% · Cash balances totalling GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million) having raised gross proceeds of GBP7.00 million via a share placing in February 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020 · The portfolio delivered strong results relative to the MSCI/AREF PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index, outperforming with a total return of 3.5% largely driven by the portfolio's high yielding assets, which generated a strong income return of 8.2% over the year · The portfolio has a high weighting towards the industrial sector which has maintained its position as one of the most resilient market sectors, both in terms of occupational and investment market sentiment · Since the year-end the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million delivering an IRR in excess of 30% Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented :?"We are pleased with the overall performance of the Company, which, for a second consecutive year, has improved its performance in EPRA EPS, while also achieving a dividend of 8 pence per share. The end of the financial year saw the outbreak of COVID-19 and the focus of the Board and Investment Manager has been on minimising the impact on the Company and stakeholders. We believe the Company's assets are strategically placed to continue to provide investors with robust performance over the medium and long term. The Board is encouraged by the fact that, despite the uncertainty that has been caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, a number of ongoing asset management transactions are currently being negotiated by the Manager whose active management style is a principal feature of the Company's strategy seeking to maximise both income and capital returns to shareholders. With a number of these key discussions ongoing it is hoped that further value can be added." Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short Alex.Short@eu.aew.com Nicki Gladstone Nicki.Gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 771 140 1021 Liberum Capital Gillian.Martin@liberum.com Gillian Martin +44 (0)20 3100 2217 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44(0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44(0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44(0) 7939 694 437 Financial Highlights * Net Asset Value ('NAV')* of GBP147.86 million and of 93.13 pence per share ('pps') as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP149.46 million and 98.61 pps). * Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP14.47 million for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP13.52 million). * Profit before tax ('PBT')* of GBP3.65 million and EPS of 2.40 pps for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP15.54 million and of 10.26 pps). * EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the year of 8.67 pps (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.07 pps). * Total dividends of 8.00 pps declared for the year (year ended 31 March 2019: 8.00 pps). * Shareholder Total Return* for the year of -17.89% (year ended 31 March 2019: 5.44%). * The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 68.20 pps as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pps). * As at 31 March 2020, the Company had drawn GBP51.50 million (31 March 2019: GBP50.00 million) of a GBP60.00 million (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 27.21% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV')* (31 March 2019: 25.30%) (see note 21 of the Financial Statements below). * The Company held cash balances totalling GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP2.13 million) having raised gross proceeds of GBP7.00 million via a share placing in February 2020. Following the disposal of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, the Company had a cash balance of GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020. Property Highlights * As at 31 March 2020, the Company's property portfolio had a valuation of GBP189.30 million across 35 properties (31 March 2019: GBP197.61 million across 35 properties) as assessed by the valuer# and a historical cost of GBP197.12 million (31 March 2019: GBP196.86 million). * The Company acquired no properties during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: one property for GBP6.93 million). The Company made no disposals during the year (year ended 31 March 2019: two full disposals and two part disposals for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million). * The portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 3.68% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 2.99%). * Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.42 million (year ended 31 March 2019: GBP17.18 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2020 was 91 (31 March 2019: 95). * EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 8.26% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 7.62%). * Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.26 years to break (31 March 2019: 4.87 years) and 5.55 years to expiry (31 March 2019: 6.10 years). * Post year-end, in May 2020, the Company disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million. * Post year-end, in June 2020, the Company completed a 15 year renewal lease with the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government at its Solihull office, Sandford House. The agreement documents the increase of rental income from the property by 30%. * As at the date of this report, 84% of the rent due for the March 2020 quarter has been collected. * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report and Financial Statements for definition of alternative performance measures. # The valuation figure is reconciled to the fair value under IFRS in Note 10. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of AEW UK REIT plc for the year ended 31 March 2020. As at 31 March 2020, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP189.30 million. The Company has improved its performance in terms of EPRA EPS for a second consecutive year; increasing from 8.07 pence for the prior year to 8.67 pence for the year under review. However, the end of this financial year brought an unprecedented period of uncertainty to the UK and global markets, which is ongoing as at the date of this report, as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. This has negatively impacted the fair value of the Company's investment properties, which fell by GBP9.44 million during the year and consequently the Company's NAV per share, which fell by 5.56% for the year. The Company's shares are also trading at a discount to NAV, having briefly traded at a premium to NAV at the start of 2020, prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of the pandemic, the primary focus of the Board and Investment Manager has recently been on minimising the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its stakeholders. Business continuity measures in place are allowing the Board, the Investment Manager and the Company's service providers to continue to operate effectively. Immediately prior to the publication of this report, the Company had collected 84% of the rents due on 25 March 2020, however we are expecting collection rates to fall again for the June quarter, as tenants have been adversely affected by the period of lockdown. Amounts that remain outstanding are being pursued or are the matter of ongoing engagement between the Manager and the tenant. There are some tenants who are experiencing difficulties in the current environment and the Company is sympathetic to their situation. In these cases, the Company has agreed a payment plan where rental amounts can be fully recovered by the Company over coming periods. Unfortunately, there are a few larger tenants who have significant financial resources and the ability to pay who are refusing to do so or enter into dialogue. The Company shall be pursuing these tenants when legally able to do so and charging the full default interest rates per the lease agreements. To date, the Company has not granted any rent free periods to tenants where asset management gains were not also made. Although the full impact of COVID-19 on the UK economy and real estate market is yet to become clear, the Board considers the Company to be well positioned to withstand this period of uncertainty due to its cash resources and levels of headroom in respect of its loan covenants. The Board also

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

considers that the Company's assets are strategically placed to continue to provide investors with robust performance over medium and long term horizons. This is expected to be the case due to the portfolio's high weighting towards the industrial sector which, despite the recent lockdown period, has maintained its position as one of the most resilient market sectors, both in terms of occupational and investment market sentiment. Furthermore, the Manager's value investment style which focuses on exploiting mispriced investment opportunities that are trading below their long term fundamental value is considered to create a defensive position in respect of capital preservation. The Board is encouraged by the fact that, despite the uncertainty that has been caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, there are a number of ongoing asset management transactions currently being negotiated by the Manager, as evidenced by the 15 year lease renewal to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government that has now completed at the Company's premises in Solihull. The renewal documented a 30% increase in passing rent and is expected to result in significant value increase for the asset when the portfolio is revalued at the end of this month. The successful conclusion of this business plan at the current time, following on from the profitable sale of Corby in May, both highlight the durability of the Company's strategy during more volatile markets. The Board feels that the recent completion of these asset management transactions is a credit to the Investment Manager's active management style which is a principal feature of the Company's strategy. With a number of asset management discussions still ongoing it is hoped that both income and capital returns to shareholders can be maximised further. Since the year-end the Company has disposed of 2 Geddington Road, Corby, for gross proceeds of GBP18.80 million. The Board considers that the profitable sale represents a positive outcome to the Manager's business plan for the asset, particularly given wider market conditions at the time. The sale has delivered to the Company an IRR in excess of 30% due in part to the asset's net income yield of 10% against its purchase price produced throughout its hold period. Proceeds from the sale leave the company well placed to take advantage of investment opportunities that may arise over coming weeks and months as a result of the current economic environment. The Company raised gross capital proceeds of GBP7.00 million in February 2020 which has contributed to a healthy cash balance of GBP9.87 million as at 31 March 2020. This has since risen to GBP27.28 million as at 19 June 2020 following the aforementioned disposal. AEW UK REIT plc Property Performance vs. Benchmark for 12 months to 31 March 2020 The Company's portfolio has again delivered strong results relative to the MSCI/AREF PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index ('the Benchmark'), outperforming the Benchmark with a total return of 3.5%. Total return was largely driven by the portfolio's high yielding assets generating a strong income return of 8.2% over the year. While capital growth was negative overall, the portfolio is defensively positioned in terms of geographical diversification and composition by sector. As at 31 March 2020, the portfolio valuation comprised just 12.4% of its value in retail assets and 7.8% in leisure which has helped to limit the potential downside arising from events that are affecting the wider economy and these sectors in particular. The Company's consistent income returns have enabled it to continue to pay quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per share throughout the year, meeting its target of 8.00 pence per share per annum. Dividends were fully covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 8.67 pence. The Investment Manager's active approach to asset management has resulted in a vacancy rate of just 3.68% which has been maintained below 4% for seven consecutive quarters up to and including the quarter ended 31 March 2020. However, given the problems that tenants are generally experiencing we are expecting vacancy rates to increase in the coming year. The Company's share price was 68.20 pence per share as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 92.80 pence per share), representing a 26.77% discount to NAV. This reflects the declines experienced in the equity markets in general and specifically in real estate as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Financial Results Summary Year ended Year ended 31 March 2019 31 March 2020 Operating profit before fair value 14,472 13,524 changes (GBP'000) Operating profit (GBP'000) 5,072 17,226 Profit before tax (GBP'000) 3,652 15,544 Earnings Per Share (basic and 2.40 10.26 diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 8.67 8.07 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.34 1.40 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 93.13 98.61 EPRA Net Asset Value per share 93.12 98.51 (pence) Financing The Company has a GBP60.00 million loan facility, of which it had drawn a balance of GBP51.50 million as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: GBP60.00 million facility; GBP50.00 million drawn), producing the following measures of gearing. Year ended Year ended 31 March 2020 31 March 2019 % % Loan to NAV 34.83 33.45 Gross Loan to GAV 27.21 25.30 Net Loan to GAV (deducts cash 21.99 24.37 balance from the outstanding loan value) The unexpired term of the facility was 3.6 years as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 4.6 years). The loan incurs interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.10% as at 31 March 2020 (31 March 2019: 2.32%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates and, as at the year end, had interest rate caps in effect with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2019: GBP36.51 million), with GBP26.51 million capped at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million capped at 2.00%, resulting in the loan being 71% hedged (31 March 2019: 73%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has additional interest rate caps covering the remaining period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 23 October 2023. After the year-end, the Company replaced its existing caps covering this period, which capped the interest rate at 2.0% on a notional value of GBP49.51 million, with new caps covering the same period capping the interest rate at 1.0% on a notional value of GBP51.50 million. The Company paid a premium of GBP62,968. During October 2019, the Company announced that it had completed an amendment to its loan facility, increasing the 'Loan to NAV' covenant from 45% to 55% (subject to certain conditions). There were no changes to the margin currently charged under the facility. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less of GAV, however the Company can borrow up to 35% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Subsequent to the year-end, on the 26 May 2020, the Company announced that it had obtained consent from its lender, RBS International, to waive the interest cover tests within its loan agreement for July and October with the next proposed test date being January 2021. The lender also conveyed a willingness to review the position again in December based on circumstances prevailing. The Board considers this to have been prudent action in the current market environment. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target, which were fully covered by the Company's EPRA EPS of 8.67 pence. It remains the Company's longer-term intention to continue to pay dividends in line with its dividend policy, however the outlook is highly uncertain in the short term given the current outbreak of COVID-19. In determining future dividend payments, regard will be had to the circumstances prevailing at the relevant time, as well as the Company's requirement, as a UK REIT, to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income annually, which will remain a key consideration. Outlook The Board and Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. The Company has met its dividend target of 8.00 pps for the year, which was 108.38% covered by EPRA EPS. The outlook for the UK economy and real estate market still faces huge uncertainty and it is likely that the Company will see further reduced levels of rent collection in the near term, as tenants continue to feel the impact of lockdown restrictions on their cash flows. However, the Company is well placed to withstand these circumstances due to its healthy cash position and borrowing covenant headroom, as well as its diversified portfolio and low exposure to retail. It is hoped that the easing of lockdown measures will allow many businesses to resume some level of operations and kick start the economic recovery, eventually providing conditions to enable further growth of the Company. In the meantime, the Board will monitor closely the developing

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)