Hoylu AB: HOYLU AB: HOYLU RECEIVES NEW ORDER FROM CONSTRUCTION COMPANY

Stockholm, Sweden, June 24, 2020 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received another order from Walbridge, a global, full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI. Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 350,000. This is the second order from Walbridge in 4 weeks and represents an expansion of Hoylu's business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and lean planning.

"Efficient tools that are easy to use are critical for Lean planning when the objective is to maximize the value and output of a project. Hoylu continues to strengthen its product offering towards construction, manufacturing and engineering with HoyluWall, Connected Workspaces, integration with Microsoft Teams and most recently with the launch of a Module for Pull Planning that transforms the workspace using rules, templates and functions that precisely fit the Lean planning process", said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Hoylu's software and solutions offer new and exciting ways to learn, communicate and collaborate smarter, faster and more efficiently. Create Connected Workspaces that include engineering plans, project schedules, design reviews, and analyze large data sets on large scale HoyluWalls or any device you choose. Hoylu products are designed to make digital work simple, seamless and hassle free.

