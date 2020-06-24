Stockholm, 2020-06-24 16:41 CEST -- VNV Ltd (org.nr 39861) with legal domicile in Bermuda will be replaced as the parent company within the VNV Group by its former subsidiary VNV Global AB (org.nr 556677-7917), resulting in a change of domicile from Bermuda to Sweden. As a result, the SDRs in VNV Ltd will be delisted. Short name: VNV SDB ---------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012231074 ---------------------------- Order book id: 41044 ---------------------------- Last day of trading for these instruments will be on 26 June 2020. Please note that the first day of trading for the ordinary shares of VNV Global AB (ISIN Code SE0014428835, Order Book ID 198737, company registration number 556677-7917), will be on 29 June 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Grant McKelvey, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.