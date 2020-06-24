Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2020) - Royal Coal Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Campbell has been appointed to as a director of the Company effective June 15, 2020.

Mr. Campbell is a solution-oriented executive and legal advisor. His specialties include corporate finance, M&A, operations, corporate development and business strategy. Since 2007 at Griffis Capital, Mike has been involved in the management of early stage companies. Prior to joining Griffis Capital, Mike was a partner at McMillan LLP, a leading Canadian law firm, where he specialized in corporate finance, M&A, on- and off-shore investment funds, natural resources, technology and telecom. Mike's practice had a particular emphasis on public and private corporate finance and M&A transactions. He also assisted public and private companies, investment funds and registrants with securities compliance and general corporate and commercial matters.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

