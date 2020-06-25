MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Discloses Supplemental Information Regarding Share Ownership, Insider Holdings, and Voting Agreements, and Announces Additional Insider Stock Purchases

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) today announced that it has posted supplemental exhibits on the OTCQX website. These exhibits provide information regarding significant shareholders, officer and director stock holdings, and detail related to certain previously disclosed bonus and voting agreements. These agreements continue to be available for shareholder viewing in their entirety at Mace's headquarters located at 4400 Carnegie Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103. Click on the following link to access the amended supplemental exhibits:

https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/250629/content

Additionally, MACE was informed after the record date of May 27, 2020 of purchases of an additional 585,000 shares of Mace stock by members of its Board of Directors, bringing the total officer and director shareholdings in Mace to 29%.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

