Our ATX went down 3,72 per cent. Best Austrian Stock was Zumtobel, News came from AT&S, ams (2), Vienna Stock Exchange (2), Porr, OMV, FACC and Zumtobel. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -3,72% to 2.232,4 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -29,95%. Up to now there were 54 days with a positive and 69 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,87% away, from the low 36,89%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,64%, the weakest is Monday with -1,06%. These are the best-performers this week: Zumtobel 10,59% in front of Agrana 3,58% and Österreichische Post 3,3%. And the following stocks performed worst: FACC -11,27% in front of SBO -10,71% and Polytec -10,55%. Further highlights this week: Immofinanz for 5 days in a row down ...

