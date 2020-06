Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Sun Paper to supply pulp dewatering and white liquor plant technologies and key process equipment for their new pulp mill in Beihai, China. Start-up is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.57% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (23/06/2020)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...