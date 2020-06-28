Zumtobel: The lightning company Zumtobel Group generated revenue growth of 1.5% up to and including February, meaning the first 10 months of 2019/20, but the worldwide restrictions to contain the pandemic led to a year-on-year decline of 2.6% to Euro 1,131.3 mn (FX-adjusted: minus 3.1%) for the full financial year. The Group's most important markets - Great Britain, France and Italy - were particularly hard hit by the crisis. The Lighting segment, in particular, was faced with a foreign exchange-adjusted revenue decline of 3.8%. However, the results for 2019/20 clearly show the positive effects from the continued pursuit of restructuring measures which also included the reorganisation of sales in the European core markets. Revenue growth was substantially slowed by the ...

