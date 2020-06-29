Anzeige
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
Frankfurt
29.06.20
08:04 Uhr
16,330 Euro
-0,065
-0,40 %
PR Newswire
29.06.2020
Castellum's Interim Report January-June 2020 to be Published on July 15, 2020 - Invitation to Teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday July 15, 2020, 08:00 am (CET), Castellum will publish the Interim Report January-June 2020. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 am (CET) on the same date.

The Interim report January-June 2020 will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date: July 15, 2020
Time: Report published 08:00 am (CET)
Teleconference 09:00 am (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE: +46850558368
UK: +443333009269
US: +16467224956
NL: +31207219495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:
https://financialhearings.com/event/12415

The Interim Report January-June 2020 and presentation will be available on castellum.com:
https://www.castellum.se/en/investor-relations/download-center/

Castellum AB (publ)

For further information, contact:
Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46-(0)706 47 12 61

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-interim-report-january-june-2020-to-be-published-on-july-15--2020---invitation-to-teleco,c3143522

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3143522/1271089.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
