Idaho Champion Gold Canada Inc.: Idaho Champion Adds to Claims Package at the Past Producing Champagne Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO) ("Champion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has purchased unpatented federal mining claims from a private individual (the "Seller") which are located within the Company's past-producing Champagne Project in Idaho, USA.

The properties include two (2) unpatented Federal mining claims (the "St. Louis Claims") (see Figure 1) which are located inside the project area controlled by Idaho Champion. The St. Louis Claims are situated to the West of the past-producing open pit that was mined as an open-pit heap leach mine by Bema Gold in the early 1990's (See Mine Development Associates report dated September 1989). Under the terms of the Agreement, Champion paid the Seller US$5,000 upon the execution of the Agreement.

Figure 1 - St. Louis Claims

Figure 2: Champagne Project Location Map

About Champagne Project

The Champagne Mine was operated by Bema Gold as a heap leach operation on a high sulfidation gold system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema Gold drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes in addition to previous operators drilling and trenching. The property has had no deep drilling or modern exploration since the mine closure in early 1992.

The Champagne Deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to the intermediate composition at Lava Creek. Argillic and sericite alteration is widespread at the Champagne Deposit, silica flooding, alunite and barite are closely associated with the gold and silver mineralized zone.

Champagne has a near-surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated, structurally controlled shears that acted as conduits for precious metal-rich hydrothermal fluids. High-grade zones in the Champagne Deposit appear to be related to such feeder shear zones. Drilling in the future to test for polymetallic, base-precious metal deposits at depth will clarify these relationships.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Karelse P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Karelse has more than 30 years of experience in exploration and development.

ABOUT IDAHO CHAMPION

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Idaho Champion takes its social license seriously and employ local community members and services its operations.

For further information, please visit the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or the Company's corporate website at www.idahochamp.com.

