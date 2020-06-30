Flowmon Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Network Detection and Response 2020

BRNO, Czech Republic, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowmon Networks, a global network intelligence company, today announced that it has been recognized in Gartner's 2020 Market Guide for Network Detection and Response (NDR). This recognition follows the company's recent inclusion in Gartner's Network Performance Monitoring & Diagnostics Market Guide, substantiating Flowmon's vision of bringing SecOps and NetOps together in order to reduce dwell time, breach impact and save costs on overlapping functionalities.

An expanding attack surface coupled with the rise of more complex and sophisticated threats capable of bypassing perimeter and endpoint protection, intensify the pressure on CISOs to defend their critical assets properly. Facing the fact that it is not possible to protect every asset and prevent every breach, it turns out that the "prevent and protect" mindset must shift towards "detect and respond". Network Detection and Response tools thus become an essential component of threat defense, allowing security operations to detect risks at their infancy and respond accordingly. Gartner's Market Guide gives an analytical dive into the accelerating market of NDR tools.

"To us, recognition in the NDR category is further validation that our vision to create a secure and transparent digital environment, where people rule the network, resonates with changes in the entire security landscape," says Artur Kane, Head of Product Marketing at Flowmon Networks.

Using machine learning, heuristics, and advanced analytics, Flowmon detects suspicious behaviors and allows IT professionals to detect risks that bypass traditional approaches. It delivers actionable insights across on-premise, datacenter, hybrid, and cloud environments, encrypted traffic analysis included.

"Facing the challenges that come with BYOD, IoT, and cloud-first strategy, security teams need east-west visibility across their environment regardless of its complexity and nature. At the same time, they need to adopt capabilities that will allow them to detect indicators of compromise, understand their context, impact, magnitude, and root cause to respond quickly in an automated or manual way. We are dedicated to developing Flowmon with this in mind," adds Kane.

About Flowmon

Flowmon creates a secure and transparent digital environment where people rule the network regardless of its complexity and nature.

