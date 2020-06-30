GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) Releases Next Generation Payment Technology

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", "GRBX", the "Company") announced today the completion and launch of the Company's latest technology upgrade.

In development since 2019, the long-awaited technology release features an improved platform, user-friendly interface, and a number of exciting technological improvements that will prove to be a new standard of "best in class." For more info about the next generation of GreenBox, go to http://www.quickcard.me.

The transition of existing clients to the new platform was a seamless success. Future users will be able to enjoy the same uninterrupted experience as GreenBox's new technology allows it to continuously improve performance and capabilities without downtime.

"This is a major capability upgrade for the Company," stated CEO Fredi Nisan. "The development and testing team rose to the challenge, creating a platform that offers an intuitive experience and enhanced features and functions. I feel that with this release, we are set for the next level in the evolution of GreenBox."

About GreenBox POS:

GreenBox POS ("GRBX", "GreenBox") is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated in an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. A main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele and technology availability developing in other countries.

For more information, visit the Company's website at?https://www.greenboxpos.com/

