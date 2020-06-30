Itiviti's Tbricks Automated Trading Solution Recognized as Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives)

LONDON, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology, and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the Tbricks automated trading solution has won ''Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives)" at the prestigious TradingTech Insight USA Awards. The awards recognize excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets and focus on vendors and consultancies providing exceptional trading infrastructure, technology applications, and market data solutions.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be awarded 'Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities for our Tbricks automation platform," said Linda Middleditch, Head of Product, Itiviti. "The Tbricks Cross Asset solution delivers automated advanced trading workflows whilst giving our clients the ability to adapt existing or create custom apps to maintain their competitive edge. We have had phenomenal success replacing in-house systems at large global banks and providing innovative solutions for niche players.

"We are delighted that our TradingTech Insight platform readership clearly rated Itiviti as Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities, Derivatives) in a very competitive field. We congratulate them on their prestigious win." Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Operating Officer at A-Team Group,

Tbricks is the automation solution within the wider Itiviti Platform which supports trading, connectivity, and automation workflows for all asset classes. Leveraging 30+ years of expertise in Equities and Derivatives trading technology, Tbricks provides the optimal solution for execution automation enabling users to operate, scale, and adapt their business. The app-based, modular automation framework combines out-of-the-box capabilities with great flexibility for customization and a performance first architecture.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to evolve their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise, and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms, and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, and trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leveraging automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent, and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With a presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

