30.06.2020 / 21:00 Media Release Medacta Announces First Hip Replacement Surgeries with New Quadra-P System Following Successful FDA Clearance and CE Marking CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 30 June 2020 - Medacta announced today the first surgeries in the U.S. and Europe with its new Quadra-P Collared and Quadra-P Cemented femoral stems following recent clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE marking in Europe. These new stem options follow the successful release of Medacta's Quadra-P hip prosthesis in 2019 and together, complete the Quadra-P Hip System, a complete system of stems for use in hip replacement surgery. The first Quadra-P Cemented stem was implanted on March 4, 2020 by Thomas McCoy, M.D., in Leesburg, Florida (U.S.), while the first surgeries utilizing the Quadra-P Collared stem were performed on May 25, 2020 by Dr. Med. Panayiotis Christofilopoulos in Geneva, Switzerland, and May 26, 2020 by Peter Thadani, M.D., in Chicago (U.S.). Quadra-P is part of the Medacta Family of P-Stems, along with AMIStem-P and SMS. The tapered rectangular stems all feature proximal coating and progressive neck lengths, with a range of stem lengths and canal filling dimensions that give clinicians the ability to match an implant to the patient's bone morphology. "Stem selection is a critical component to positive patient outcomes, and the P-Stem Family affords our surgeons the ability to select a distally reduced, collarless, collared or cemented stem that best matches their patient's femoral bone morphology and bone quality," said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. "With this broader range of innovative stem options, we are able to provide surgeons with an enhanced complete system for total hip arthroplasty that better meets the needs of a wide range of patients." The Quadra-P System is the evolution of the original Quadra-H System, the first stem Medacta developed, which features a remarkable clinical heritage of more than 15 years, outstanding survival rates (99.6% at 10 years) and thousands of stems implanted worldwide each year. In alignment with Medacta's mission to transform the patient experience by advancing solutions through responsible innovation, the Quadra-P System has been enhanced with MectaGrip, Medacta's state-of-the-art proximal coating; progressive head center growth that more closely reflects the patient's natural anatomy; and a collared option that further expands the system's offerings. "Medacta has built upon the excellent long-term results of its fully HA-coated femoral stems by adding a proximal MectaGrip coating to the Quadra-P stem system," said John Masonis, M.D., of OrthoCarolina Hip & Knee Center in Charlotte, North Carolina (U.S.), one of the Quadra-P designers. "The MectaGrip coating allows for more proximal load transfer and provides a mechanically stronger bone-to-implant interface. The single system expands on the proven stability of the cementless Quadra by adding the cementless with collar and updated cemented options. This gives me and other surgeons a stem system that can address different femoral bone morphologies among a varying patient population." The MectaGrip coating is designed for enhanced initial stability and long-term fixation to satisfy higher demands of younger, more active patients who put more stress on their implants. The anatomical head center growth makes the Quadra-P System particularly suitable to more efficiently restore the native hip joint biomechanics in a larger population. The Quadra-P System also provides the utmost in intraoperative flexibility as a collarless, collared or cemented stem, as all options use a single instrument platform, potentially increasing operating room efficiency and streamlining processes for surgeons and health systems. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS") technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated "MySolutions" technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.