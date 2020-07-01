Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) continues the expansion of its Global Combined Heat and Power Business

An Expandable Five-Bay 600kW Signature Series Microturbine System Will Provide Heat and Power at the Churapcha Institute of Physical Culture and Sports

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it secured an order for a C600 Signature Series microturbine (C600S) from the Russian Ministry of Sports to be installed at the Churapcha Institute of Physical Culture and Sports. DV Energy (www.dvenergy.pro), Capstone's distributor in the Far Eastern Federal District in Russia, secured the order for the 600-kilowatt microturbine system, which is expected to be commissioned in Fall 2020. The ability to provide clean and resilient power in some of the harshest weather conditions makes Capstone's microturbines a go-to solution.

"Since the oil collapse of 2014-2016, Capstone has been working to diversify its end market verticals, and energy efficiency, or CHP, has been our most successful market," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine. "In fiscal year 2020, the CHP market was our largest business segment and represented 54% of our total product revenue up from 47% in the prior fiscal year," added Mr. Jamison.

The natural gas-fueled C600S package will be installed at the Institute's new on-site energy center and is intended to provide reliable and continuous electrical power for the expansive campus. Gas boilers will be installed to provide heating and achieve a practical combined heat and power (CHP) solution. The microturbine-based CHP system is expected to maximize the overall energy efficiency of the campus and provide significant energy savings.

Capstone Turbine's innovative technology was selected for its scalability, resiliency, and ability to reduce energy costs while simultaneously reducing emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. The five-bay microturbine enclosure will be installed to accommodate future expansion up to one megawatt (MW).

The recent order marks the second CHP project for DV Energy this year and illustrates Capstone's continued growth in Russia and surrounding CIS countries. Russia holds tremendous opportunity for Capstone powered combined heat and power (CHP) solutions that can provide customers an economic benefit while simultaneously lowering their carbon footprint.

"DV Energy has completed a broad range of services related to this project, such as research, design, project management, and will now supply equipment and begin construction of the new energy center for the Churapcha Sports Institute," stated Artem Yakovlev, Principal/Owner of DV Energy. "We are glad that the Churapcha Sports Institute will meet the new academic year with its own reliable source of electricity and heat, which will ensure a continuous learning process and new sporting achievements of students and teachers," concluded Mr. Yakovlev.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems, for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , and YouTube.

