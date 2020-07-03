Correction refers to last trading date, marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following loan with effect from July 6, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2010 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2020-10-21 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2020-10-21 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0014583621 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2010 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB