The global automated microbiology market is expected to grow by USD 744.20 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%.

A global rise in the burden of diseases has increased the demand for timely disease diagnoses in healthcare settings, which has significantly increased their workloads. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, such as coronavirus, has further added to the number of patients in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories undergoing diagnostic testing. This has resulted in long waiting time and unorganized patient services, thus necessitating the demand for rapid and automated workflows to perform pathogenic identification, blood culture preparation, and diagnostic testing. In addition, the growth in the number of diagnostic test providers is substantially fueling the demand for automated microbiology systems. Automation in microbiology processes can help reduce manual involvement and redundancies in sample preparation and result interpretation.

The market is driven by the increasing burden on microbiological laboratories. In addition, the growth in number of new product approval and launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the Automated Microbiology Market.

Growing disease burden and rising pharmaceutical research activities have increased the workload of laboratory personnel in microbiology laboratories. For instance, the rising incidence of infectious diseases, such as hepatitis, seasonal influenza infections and TB, have increased the demand for identification and timely diagnosis of disease pathogens and the delivery of accurate test results in clinical microbiology laboratories. Results obtained through laboratory operations are highly critical as they are used in making clinical decisions. Therefore, a precise and accurate interpretation of test results is a standardized and mandatory requirement. Such mandates have risen the work pressure on laboratory personnel. Thus, microbiology laboratories are increasingly adopting automated workflows. The adoption of automation in workflows is enabling improvement in operational capabilities, faster and predictable workload processing, and a reduction in manual interferences, which is increasing the accuracy of operations. Moreover, automated systems are supporting the end-to-end processes in laboratory operations and decreasing the turnaround time and the need for staff. Thus, the increasing burden on microbiological laboratories will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Automated Microbiology Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories has business operations under various segments, such as established pharmaceutical products, nutritional products, diagnostic products, and medical devices. The company offers a line of products such as ACCELERATOR p540, Alinity m, and GLP Systems among others.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as life sciences and applied markets, diagnostics and genomics, and Agilient CrossLab. The company offers a line of products such as Agilent 7696A Sample Prep WorkBench, Automated Liquid Handling, and 2100 Bioanalyzer system among others.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. has business operations under three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers a line of products such as BD Phoenix, BD Kiestra InoqulA, BD Kiestra WCA, and BD Kiestra TLA among others.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through two segments: clinical applications and industrial applications. The company offers a line of products such as VITEK MS, VITEK 2, BACT/ALERT 3D, BACT/ALERT VIRTUO, and PREVI Isola among others.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has business operations under two segments, such as life science and clinical diagnostics. The company offers a wide range of products such as ADAGIO system, TC20 Automated Cell Counter, ZE5 Cell Analyzer, which help in automating different processes carried out in microbial laboratories.

Automated Microbiology End user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology companies

Other end users

Automated Microbiology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

