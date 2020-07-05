voestalpine: voestalpine Railway Systems acquired a turnout plant in France and announced new shareholdings in China and Argentina. It has even established the first Chinese production facility for turnout monitoring systems. Progressive urbanization, especially in Asia, as well as European efforts to combat climate change mean solid market forecasts for the rail sector in the years ahead. In the past, voestalpine Railway Systems has supplied rails, turnouts, and related components for the French railway network-the second largest in Europe with 30,000 kilometers of tracks. With the acquisition of SEI.L (Societe d'Équipement Industriel. Lietaert), a turnout plant founded near Paris in 2012, the company is now also positioning itself as a major supplier for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...