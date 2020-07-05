Anzeige
WKN: 897200 ISIN: AT0000937503 Ticker-Symbol: VAS 
Tradegate
03.07.20
17:06 Uhr
19,120 Euro
-0,325
-1,67 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOESTALPINE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,79519,53504.07.
18,98019,34503.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STRABAG
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STRABAG SE24,450+0,41 %
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG20,250+1,35 %
VOESTALPINE AG19,120-1,67 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.