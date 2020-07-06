Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-07-06 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Notice on General TLN 17.07.2020 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS2 Buyback VLN 09.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 08.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2020 - NEO Finance NEOFI Subscription period VLN 17.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Initial RIG LVGB000027A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 12.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 12.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01023D LTGNB01023D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 Snaige SNG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.07.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR0187528A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de