Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-07-06 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.04.2020 - Baltika BLT1T Notice on General TLN 17.07.2020 meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS2 Buyback VLN 09.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Klaipedos nafta KNF1L Sales figures VLN 08.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.07.2020 - NEO Finance NEOFI Subscription period VLN 17.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Initial RIG LVGB000027A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000022A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 - Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Sales figures TLN 12.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 - PRFoods PRF1T Sales figures TLN 12.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.07.2020 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB01023D LTGNB01023D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 Snaige SNG1L Annual General VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.07.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend ex-date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend record RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2020 Latvenergo ELEK Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EFT1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.07.2020 Ignitis grupe LEGR0187528A Coupon payment date VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar