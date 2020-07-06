One Pot Stock to Think AboutDespite its growth potential, the legal cannabis industry is never short of skeptics. They often say that pot stocks would be the first ones to crash when there's a market sell-off.And pot stocks did plunge when the stock market tumbled in March. What the skeptics did not predict, though, was that shares of solid marijuana companies were some of the quickest to make a comeback.Case in point: Green Thumb.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...