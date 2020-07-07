Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nighthawk Gold Corporation (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) ("the Company"), a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt. President and CEO of the Company, Dr. Michael Byron, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're a junior gold explorer with assets in the Northwest Territories of Canada," explained Dr. Byron. "We're exploring a vast exploration opportunity centered around a former producer and are just trying to unlock that value for our stakeholders."

"What is the value proposition of Nighthawk and what sets you apart from your peers in this space?" asked Jolly. "I'd have to say from 10,000 feet, it's an opportunity for investors to get early exposure into an emerging gold camp," said Dr. Byron. He then explained that the Company owns 100% of their land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt. "By 2021 all of our mineral claims will be converted into 21-year mineral leases, and in Canada that's the strongest form of ownership," said Byron before elaborating on the potential of the flagship asset, Colomac.

"It's really a rejuvenated brownfield asset where we are unlocking a lot of overlooked opportunities that contribute to the ongoing resource growth of this multi-million-ounce deposit," continued Byron. "We own the entire camp that this deposit sits in. All of the satellite deposits and showings, we own," he continued, adding that there are no option payments or royalties allowing for unencumbered ownership and no future financial burdens for shareholders.

Jolly then commented on the Company's numerous prospective targets and asked about their strategy for advancing the story. "Exploration is a team sport, but it's more of a marathon not a sprint," said Dr. Byron. "To be successful, you want to have a strong technical team, a seasoned management team, and sound financial backing," he explained. "We've been fortunate to have all of those," said Dr. Byron. "When you have this sort of continuity, it allows us to build our exploration successes on the backs of a strong collective pool of evolving experience."

Discussing the jurisdiction of the NWT and access, Dr. Byron touched on infrastructure development and the proximity to the capital of the NWT, Yellowknife, which is a hub for services supporting the resource industry. "The territories are very aggressively pushing infrastructure builds," added Dr. Byron. "We're 200 kilometers away from Yellowknife and have year-round access to the site via our 5,000 foot airstrip."

To close the interview, Dr. Byron expanded on the Company's numerous assets and their potential. "We just restarted our 2020 exploration program and are going to do about 25,000 meters," shared Dr. Byron. "Finally, we still have news on our 2019 metallurgical test results and of course our resource update on Colomac," he continued. "We've got good news flow and there are some good takeaways there that will provide input for people who want to see what we're doing in 2020 and 2021."

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Nighthawk is focused on advancing the Colomac Gold Project with a current inferred resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold (50.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.62 grams per tonne gold), as well as advancing its other regional gold deposits and showings within this largely underexplored Archean gold camp.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team and is well funded to complete its goals and objectives over the next 12 months.

